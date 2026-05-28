Browns CB Denzel Ward holds annual free youth football camp at Nordonia High School

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward always makes time in his offseason to give back to the place that started his football journey and on Wednesday, he did just that, holding his annual youth football camp at his alma mater, Nordonia High School.

Ward, through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, held a free youth football camp on the field where he played high school football, teaching the kids skills through various drills before holding a flag football showcase afterward.

Boys and girls from around Northeast Ohio were invited to the free event, which served a second purpose as well, offering CPR and AED lessons, which is the mission of the MTKYN Foundation.

"I know you guys probably seen at the beginning, just teach people how to do CPR and use the AED. But then, now it's time to play football. Kids come out, play football, have a good time. And that's the biggest thing. Come out, have fun, teach them some skills and how to play and let them have a good time," Ward said.

For Ward, making time for the place he's always called home is very important to him, and a youth camp is a fun way to do it.

"I played on this football field, so that's just special right there. So I feel like I'm coming home and giving back to the community that I'm from and lived in and giving them a free football camp to come out and train their skills, work their skills, and have a good time," Ward said.

Ward spent the evening making his rounds to each group, helping coach the kids up and interacting with young fans.

Of course, as special as the annual event is for Ward, it's just as meaningful to the kids, one of whom shook Ward's hand and his words as he walked away highlighted just how much the moment meant to him:

"I'm never washing my hand!"

#Browns CB Denzel Ward held his annual youth football camp through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation.



The event—held at Ward's alma mater, Nordonia High School—was free for local boys and girls to attend and featured drills, a flag football showcase and CPR/AED lessons. pic.twitter.com/wwygBDmxAc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 28, 2026