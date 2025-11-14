Browns CB Denzel Ward cleared for Week 11 game against Ravens after brief doubt due to illness

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field for their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, this time at Huntington Bank Field, but not every player will suit up, and others are in question, while one player was cleared quickly following a brief illness.

Defensive end Alex Wight left last week's game against the Jets with a quad injury and did not return. Entering the week of practice ahead of the Ravens game, Wright did not participate. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked on Wednesday if Wright was a possible candidate for injured reserve, meaning he'd need to miss at least four games, to which Stefanski said, "We'll see."

Wright was the only player ruled out on Friday.

Meanwhile, Denzel Ward was not on the practice fields during the open portion on Friday. After practice was over, Ward was given a designation of questionable for Sunday's game with illness. Stefanski said that Ward came down with something on Friday, and they'd see if he could recover this weekend heading into the game. About an hour later, Ward was cleared for Sunday's game. His questionable designation was removed.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was also given an injury designation, listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Stefanski said Collins felt something off early in practice on Friday that led to his designation.

The Browns will monitor Collins over the next 48 hours to see if he'll be able to play on Sunday. If he can't, it'll likely be Mike Hall Jr. taking the starting defensive tackle role.

The Ravens were dealing with some injuries of their own this week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday with knee soreness but returned on Thursday. He's not expected to be limited in any way on Sunday. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was sidelined from practice with an ankle injury, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out with a finger injury he had a procedure on.

Cleveland and Baltimore kick things off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.