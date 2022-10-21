Browns CB Denzel Ward, RG Wyatt Teller ruled out of Ravens game; DE Jadeveon Clowney questionable

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to hit the road for a big divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but they'll do so without a starter on offense and one on defense as well, ruling out cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller.

Ward sustained a concussion at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers and has been in protocols and sidelined since. The cornerback missed the full week of practice and after Friday's session, was ruled out.

Teller sustained a calf injury in the game against the New England Patriots and was sidelined for the remainder. MRI scans showed a strain and after a week of missing practice, was also ruled out Friday.

Meanwhile, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday and continued practicing Friday. He had missed the game against the Patriots with an ankle injury and a few other listed ailments but was working to get back for the Baltimore game.

The Browns listed Clowney as questionable to play on Sunday with a desire to monitor him throughout the weekend leading up to the game.

As for linebacker Deion Jones, he continued practicing Friday as he awaits his debut in orange and brown, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's "trending" towards that happening on Sunday.

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Friday morning that he and the team are excited to see what Jones is able to bring them in a linebackers room that could use some added veteran leadership after Anthony Walker Jr.'s season-ending quad tear.

"He's experienced the highest of highs and some lows in this business. Everything's happened to him or he's made it happen. From coming into the league, going to the Pro Bowl, he's excellent at taking the ball away, he's scored many touchdowns on defense which is a hard thing to do, and then he's overcome injuries," Tarver said. "He's seen different schemes, so he's seen it all. He's been absolutely wonderful to work with and I can't wait to see what he does."

Tarver said the he expects Jones to play MIKE and WILL linebacker, and will likely find himself wearing the green dot and calling the defensive plays with the veteran leadership and experience he holds.

"He's done a good job with it so there's a good chance he's wearing the green helmet quickly in the near future here," Tarver said. "He's really good at identifying run and pass. He's really good with both his experience and his feel at matching things in zone coverage and he's really good at attacking the ball."

Additionally, the Browns ruled out tackle Joe Haeg and listed Isaac Rochell as questionable as he works through an injury sustained in practice Thursday.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

