Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out during game against Chargers; put in concussion protocol

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being put in concussion protocol Sunday afternoon.

After leaving the field and entering the medical tent, Ward was seen walking toward the locker room for further evaluation.

#Browns Denzel Ward headed to the locker room. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 9, 2022

