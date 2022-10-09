Watch Now
Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out during game against Chargers; put in concussion protocol

Ron Schwane | Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 15:47:52-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being put in concussion protocol Sunday afternoon.

After leaving the field and entering the medical tent, Ward was seen walking toward the locker room for further evaluation.

