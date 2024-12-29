Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out of game against Dolphins with shoulder injury

CLEVELAND — After seeing running back Jerome Ford leave the field in the second quarterof Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns sustained a few other injuries as well, including to cornerback Denzel Ward.

At the start of the third quarter, Ward was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Browns said that Ward sustained a shoulder injury that would keep him out for the rest of the game.

Before leaving the game with injury, Ward had recorded four total tackles.

In addition to Ward and Ford's injuries, linebacker Jordan Hicks was being evaluated for a head injury.

Near the end of the third quarter, Hicks was downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.