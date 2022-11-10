Browns CB Denzel Ward to return to game action against Dolphins after missing 3 games with concussion

BEREA, Ohio — When Browns cornerback left the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it didn't seem like he'd miss much time. But with the NFL's bolstered protocols, that was the case for Ward, who is happy to finally be headed back to action after missing three games with a concussion.

Ward said that the concussion occurred as he attempted to make a tackle, but it wasn't direct contact. When he hit the ground, his head bounced off the field. He walked to the sideline where he was evaluated for a concussion and after exhibiting symptoms, was ruled out of the game.

The past few weeks in concussion protocol haven't been easy for Ward, who said it took so long to be cleared because he had minor symptoms that he just couldn't shake.

"It is tough. I mean, throughout that whole time, I was having headaches, having headaches every day and then in the protocol. If you're having any symptoms, you're not able to really progress. So I was kind of concerned a little bit, just like, 'When are these headaches gonna go away? When am I going to start feeling better?' But I was able to overcome that and glad to be here now," Ward said.

The past month has held a lot of treatment for Ward. From light therapy to hyperbaric chamber treatment, and of course avoiding bright lights and loud sounds, Ward has done everything he can to take care of his brain and get right so he can return to the field.

He does think being cleared from concussion protocol has gotten more difficult over the years. Ward has had two other concussions in his NFL career, so he's experienced the steps to be cleared from protocols. With a focus from the league on player health and safety, particularly in the brain, Ward believes being cleared is more difficult than ever, but sees that as a positive.

"Yeah, in a good way. I definitely think it's a little harder than when I was a rookie and I had got a concussion. So I mean that's a good thing, though, taking care of guys and making sure they're ready to play once they get back," Ward said.

But now, as the Browns head into the game against the Miami Dolphins, Ward's treatment and work have paid off. Ward will return to game action Sunday after returning to practice earlier this week, saying "Yes sir. Yes sir. Can't wait," when asked if he will play.

#Browns Denzel Ward gearing up for his return Sunday against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/6faz8Oovn5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 10, 2022

Having the cornerback back is something Ward could tell excited his teammates.

"I definitely felt the excitement and the love. They were like, 'Man, I haven't seen Ward out here in so long.' It's been a while, so I'm glad to be back with the guys and just out there running around," Ward said.

Fellow corner Greg Newsome II couldn't agree more.

“It’s amazing. He’s one of the top corners in the game still, so obviously having a talent like that on the field is always going to make everyone’s job easier, so it’s definitely great to have him back," Newsome said.

