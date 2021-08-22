Browns CB Greedy Williams leaves preseason game with groin injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams was listed as questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants after suffering a groin injury.

Williams was listed as questionable in the first half of the game, and with the Browns resting starters and aiming to prevent additional injuries it is unlikely he returns.

The cornerback missed last season with a shoulder injury and has been working through it since. He was able to return to padded practice at the beginning of August.

Williams left Friday's training camp joint practice session with the Giants early with a migraine, but was good to go on Sunday for the game prior to the groin injury.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.