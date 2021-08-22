Watch
Browns CB Greedy Williams leaves preseason game with groin injury

David Dermer/AP
New York Giants wide receiver David Sills, right, stretches but cannot reach the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Giants Browns Football
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 14:21:33-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams was listed as questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants after suffering a groin injury.

Williams was listed as questionable in the first half of the game, and with the Browns resting starters and aiming to prevent additional injuries it is unlikely he returns.

The cornerback missed last season with a shoulder injury and has been working through it since. He was able to return to padded practice at the beginning of August.

Williams left Friday's training camp joint practice session with the Giants early with a migraine, but was good to go on Sunday for the game prior to the groin injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
