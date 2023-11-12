Browns CB Greg Newsome II, RB Pierre Strong active for game against Ravens

BALTMORE — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in their final regular season matchup, this time on the road inside M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns will do so with starting cornerback Greg Newsome II and running back Pierre Strong.

Newsome left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a groin injury that held him out of practice the entire next week and saw the Browns rule him out of last week's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Newsome didn't practice Wednesday but returned on Thursday and Friday in a limited fashion.

Before kickoff Sunday, the Browns cleared Newsome to play.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr., who was listed as questionable entering the game with a hamstring injury, was cleared to play Sunday as well.

Here are the Browns' inactives for Sunday's game:



WR Marquise Goodwin

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3rd QB)

WR David Bell

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

T Dawand Jones

On Friday, the Browns had ruled out Bell with a knee injury, Goodwin, who remains in concussion protocol, and Dawand Jones with a knee and shoulder injury he sustained but played through against the Cardinals.

Here are the Ravens' inactives:



CB Jaylyn Armour-David

WR Tylan Wallace

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

T Morgan Moses

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)