Browns CB Michael Coats Jr., Nate Evans ruled out with injuries

CHICAGO — Injuries are the most unfortunate part of football, but perhaps even more so when they happen in the preseason. The Browns weren't able to escape injury in their first preseason game of the season, with cornerbacks Michael Coats Jr. and Nate Evans leaving the game in the second half.

Coats was ruled out of the remainder of the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Before the injury, Coats had been a standout in the game, breaking up two passes, recording two tackles and making an impressive read of a pass from Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent to get an interception and allow the Browns offense a 2-minute drill in the second quarter.

Coats has had a standout summer outside of the preseason game, making plays often during the Browns' training camp practices.

Evans, who has also had a strong summer, was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. Before the injury, Evans had recorded a tackle and pass defended.