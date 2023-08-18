Browns CB Mike Ford Jr. ruled out of game with shoulder injury

PHILADELPHIA — Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. has been ruled out of the remainder of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a shoulder injury.

Ford left the field and went into the blue medical tent in the first half of Thursday night's game, just after rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell was evaluated in the tent.

Mitchell was able to return to the bench and eventually the game, but Ford left the tent with trainers and headed back to the locker rooms for further evaluation.

Not long after, Ford was ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Before the injury, Ford notched two tackle assists.

Meanwhile, cornerback Lorenzo Burns has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury after leaving the field in the first half as well.

