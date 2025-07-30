Browns CB MJ Emerson out for season with torn Achilles

BEREA, Ohio — After being carted off the field during Tuesday's training camp session and having an MRI to confirm, Browns cornerback MJ Emerson has officially been ruled out for the season with an Achilles tear.

Emerson's injury was sustained during team drills while he was dropping back in coverage. Emerson went to turn and fell, grabbing at his lower leg and shouting in pain. Trainers rushed over and began checking his ankle and calf. A cart was brought out, and Emerson was helped up and onto the cart, driven off the field for further evaluation.

It was determined after practice that Emerson had sustained an Achilles injury, but he and the team were awaiting the results of an MRI to learn the severity of the injury. That MRI revealed a tear, which will require surgery to repair.

"Disappointed. Obviously injuries are the worst part about our game, but he will bounce back. I know what he's made of and I know he's got our support, he's got his teammates' support," said head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday before practice.

With Emerson out for the season, the Browns will work through their options in the cornerbacks room. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are go-to starters, with the Browns having Cam Mitchell, Myles Harden and Tony Brown II among other options to turn to.

Emerson's season-ending injury is a tough blow not only for the defense but for Emerson as he enters a contract year. Stefanski knows how difficult the situation is, but reiterated his confidence that Emerson will rehab well.

"It's hard any which way. These guys put so much into this game, physically, mentally, emotionally, and an injury like that—I don't want to see any of our players ever in that position. It's tough. It's tough to see. Having said that, I know what this kid's made of. Yesterday was a lot. He's sore today and it's going to be tough, but I know what he's made of," Stefanski said.

