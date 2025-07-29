Browns CB MJ Emerson sustains Achilles injury during training camp practice

BEREA, Ohio — The one thing all teams in the NFL aim to avoid during training camp is injury. The Browns were not fortunate to do that this year, as cornerback MJ Emerson was carted off the field during Tuesday's session.

Emerson's injury was sustained during team drills while he was dropping back in coverage. Emerson went to turn and fell, grabbing at his lower leg and shouting in pain.

Trainers rushed over and began checking his ankle and calf. A cart was brought out, and Emerson was helped up and onto the cart, driven off the field for further evaluation.

Emerson was diagnosed with an Achilles injury. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Just before Browns practice, Emerson spoke with the media about feeling healthy this season after some struggles last year and his desire to have a bounce-back season.

"Every week it was something new, you know, my body, it just wasn't holding up as much as the previous years.," Emerson said."I really just let my play style this year. Just go have fun and just cut the tape on, you know, they'll see."

The non-contact Achilles injury is a tough blow not just to the Browns defense but to Emerson. The young cornerback is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making this a contract year for him. He and the Browns will await the results of the MRI to determine how much time he will have to miss and the next steps.