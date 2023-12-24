Browns CB MJ Emerson ruled out of Texans game with shin injury

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns cornerback MJ Emerson left the field Sunday against the Houston Texans and will not return due to an injury.

Emerson stayed down on the field after a play, and trainers came to the field to check him, looking at his leg.

The cornerback walked off the field under his own power and entered the medical tent.

In the third quarter of the game, the Browns ruled out Emerson with a shin injury.

Rookie Cam Mitchell was called in to play in Emerson's absence.

Emerson's injury wasn't the only hit the Browns took. Kicker Dustin Hopkins was ruled out of the game after sustaining a hamstring injury.

