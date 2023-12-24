Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns CB MJ Emerson ruled out of Texans game with shin injury

Browns Texans Football
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates with cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and safety Ronnie Hickman (33) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Browns Texans Football
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 15:34:20-05

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns cornerback MJ Emerson left the field Sunday against the Houston Texans and will not return due to an injury.

Emerson stayed down on the field after a play, and trainers came to the field to check him, looking at his leg.

The cornerback walked off the field under his own power and entered the medical tent.

In the third quarter of the game, the Browns ruled out Emerson with a shin injury.

Rookie Cam Mitchell was called in to play in Emerson's absence.

Emerson's injury wasn't the only hit the Browns took. Kicker Dustin Hopkins was ruled out of the game after sustaining a hamstring injury.

RELATED: Browns K Dustin Hopkins ruled out of Texans game with hamstring injury

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Cleveland Browns coverage!