Browns CB Myles Harden records first career INT against Baker Mayfield

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Cleveland Browns took on their former face of the franchise, Baker Mayfield, in their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one defensive player notched a stat for the first time in his NFL career.

Near the end of the first quarter, Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense were on the field, driving down well with a 14-yard scramble by Mayfield. But on the next play, the Browns' defense ended their drive.

As Mayfield was targeting wide receiver Ted Hurst, cornerback Myles Harden leaped in the air and took it away.

The interception was the Browns' first of the season and the first career interception for Harden, who is in his third NFL season.