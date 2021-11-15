Browns CB Troy Hill released from hospital after neck injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback and Youngstown native Troy Hill will head back to Cleveland Monday after being admitted to a Boston-area hospital Sunday due to a neck injury he sustained in the game against the New England Patriots.

Hill was injured with just over four minutes left in the game as Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer made an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. During the play, Hill attempted to make a tackle and was injured in the process.

Medical staff rushed onto the field quickly to attend to Hill and the cart was brought out to the field. After tending to him on the field, medical staff opted to put Hill on a stretcher and wheel him off the field. The team said he was able to move his extremities, but he went to the locker room for further evaluation and was soon after taken to a local hospital with what was determined to be a neck injury for additional evaluation.

As the team flew back to Cleveland, Hill remained at the Boston-area hospital, but was released Sunday night.

Hill was diagnosed with a cervical, or neck, sprain.

The cornerback will return home to Cleveland Monday.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

