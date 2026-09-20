Browns CB Tyson Campbell active for game against Buccaneers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a few players won't be taking the field for the game, while another has received clearance to play after dealing with an injury earlier this week.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell is active for Sunday's game after entering the day listed as questionable. Campbell appeared on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury. He returned to practice Friday but was still given an injury designation.

Before kickoff, Campbell was cleared to play, a sigh of relief for the Browns' defense.

The Browns had previously ruled out guard Teven Jenkins, who is dealing with a back injury that kept him out of Week 1 and saw Austin Barber take over the starting right guard position.

Here are the Browns inactives for Week 2 against the Buccaneers:

QB Taylen Green (3QB)

LB Justin Jefferson

S Daniel Thomas

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

C Parker Brailsford

G Teven Jenkins

Here are the Buccaneers inactives for Sunday's game:

DL DeMonte Capehart

CB Ayden Garnes

G Luke Haggard

CB Jacob Parrish

G Billy Schrauth

DL Elijah Simmons

