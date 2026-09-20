Browns CB Tyson Campbell leaves game against Buccaneers

TAMPA, Ohio — In the middle of a low-scoring affair between the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland saw one of its key defenders leave the field. He left for a second time later in the game.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell left the field and headed back to the locker room with trainers just before halftime.

Campbell had entered Sunday's game listed as questionable with an ankle injury he sustained on Thursday, but was cleared to play before kickoff.

Before leaving the field, Campbell had notched four total tackles, including one for loss.

With Campbell out, the Browns sent in cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in his place, with Noah Igbinoghene in at the start of the second half.

However, near the start of the third quarter, Campbell was back on the field.

He played through until the fourth quarter when he went down again with an injury.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a deep pass in the end zone and as the Browns' secondary covered, players collided. Campbell was one of those players and after the play, remained down on the field. After being checked out on the field, Campbell went into the blue medical tent for further evaluation.