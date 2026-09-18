Browns CB Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 2 matchup against Buccaneers

BEREA, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their final practice session before heading back down to Florida for the second week in a row, taking on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 2 matchup, they did so while dealing with a few injuries.

Following Friday's practice, the team listed cornerback Tyson Campbell as questionable for the game while ruling out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Campbell was added to the injury report on Thursday, missing the practice session with an ankle injury.

The cornerback was back for walkthroughs on Friday morning as we were back at practice during the open session Friday afternoon.

"We'll have to see how he comes out of practice, but I thought he moved around well," Monken said after practice.

The Browns will use the next 48 hours to determine if Campbell will be active for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, Jenkins was ruled out after practice after missing all three days with a back injury that kept him out of the season opener. With Jenkins sidelined last week, the team turned to rookie offensive lineman Austin Barber to start at right guard. Barber played well and head coach Todd Monken announced earlier this week that he had earned the starting role moving forward.

A positive bit of news was that rookie center Parker Brailsford, who was inactive last week with a thumb injury, was not listed on the injury designation report.