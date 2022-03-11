Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

CLEVELAND — After serving two years as the National Football League Players Association president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been elected to serve a second term.

Tretter was originally elected as president by the Board of Player Representatives in March 2020. After serving his two terms, Tretter ran for a second term unopposed and was then unanimously elected to a second term.

With his re-election, Tretter will spend the next two years continuing to lead the player's union, which under his leadership has tackled issues such as the new CBA that was ratified in 2020, COVID-19 testing and protocols, points of emphasis including taunting, and offseason workout requirements, among numerous other topics related to the game and off the field as well.

The NFLPA was established in 1956 to provide formal representation to negotiate compensation and collective bargaining agreement terms.

