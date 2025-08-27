Browns claim 2 players via waivers, sign 11 players to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns trimmed down their roster to the mandatory 53-player squad at Tuesday's deadline, but that is always just the initial 53-man roster. More moves are always made in the following days, and that happened with the acquisition of two players from waivers and the creation of the practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Browns claimed cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse via waivers from the Jets and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders via waivers from the Chargers. To make room on the 53, the Browns waived tight end Brenden Bates and cornerback Dom Jones.

Bernard-Converse was originally selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, appearing in 15 career games before the team waived him on Tuesday.. Sanders is a rookie out of South Carolin, originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

With the Browns back to their max 53-player roster, the team began the work to assemble its practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Browns signed nine players to the practice squad, all of whom were with the team this training camp.

Here is the start of the Browns' practice squad:

TE Sal Cannella

WR Kaden Davis

S Christopher Edmonds

DT Ralph Holley

CB LaMareon James

DT Sam Kamara

RB Ahmani Marshall

DE Julian Okwara

RB Trayveon Williams

After announcing the nine players, a league source confirmed the Browns were signing two more players to the practice squad—former Jets WR Malachi Corley and Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange.

Corley was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, playing in nine games and starting in one while recording three receptions for 16 yards. Strange was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, starting in 29 of the 30 games he played in, playing guard and center. Strange is expected to be elevated to the active roster after signing to the practice squad.

The Browns can have 16 players on the practice squad, or 17 if they have one qualifying international player, leaving five spots open.