Browns claim Bills cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. off waivers following roster cutdown day

BEREA, Ohio — Rosters across the league were reduced to 53 on Sunday, with the players cut awaiting new teams or returns to the practice squad. On Monday, after clearing waivers, the Browns got active in adding a new face to their secondary.

On Monday, the Browns claimed cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns were able to get a look at Pride during their joint practice with the Bills and second preseason game against them. Throughout the preseason, Pride recorded two tackles and a pass defended.

Watch previous coverage: Browns place QB Dillon Gabriel on IR, set initial 53-man roster ahead of 2026 season

Browns place QB Dillon Gabriel on IR, set initial 53-man roster ahead of 2026 season

Pride, 22, was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of this year's draft out of Missouri. Last year with the Tigers, Pride led the team with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, while playing in all 13 games with 12 starts. In that time, Pride also notched 24 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and four passes defended.

Before playing for Missouri, Pride spent two seasons playing for Clemson.

The Browns will need to make a corresponding move to keep the roster at 53.