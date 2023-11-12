Browns comeback win over Ravens shows just what team is capable of this season

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have been faced with plenty of adversity over the past few years. This season, adversity has come strongest in the form of injuries. But through the struggles and inconsistencies, they've found ways to win.

Against the Baltimore Ravens inside M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon, they showed that they have what it takes to battle through that adversity and find ways to win.

Cleveland opened Sunday's game with a costly pick-six thrown by Deshaun Watson, giving the Ravens a quick 7-0 lead—a lead they'd carry until the final seconds of the game.

In fact, Watson's first quarter was one of the worst in his career. He went 1-for-9, a completion percentage of just 11.1. He seemed to struggle throughout the first half, unable to drive downfield for anything other than three Dustin Hopkins field goals.

The defense had some struggles of their own early, allowing the Ravens a touchdown on just five plays on their first offensive drive.

For Browns teams of the past, a 14-point deficit just minutes in the opening quarter would spell disaster and defeat.

But all throughout the season, the Browns have shown their morale won't be shaken. From losing Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2 to dealing with quarterback conundrums as Watson dealt with a shoulder contusion that ailed him for six weeks.

Losing a locker room would be easy. It happened early in 2022, with meltdowns against the Jets and Ravens proving too much for the Browns to overcome and wins harder to find through each trial and tribulation.

However, the Browns find ways to win this year. From the Week 6 upset over the then-undefeated 49ers, to the game-winning final drive with perfect playcalling from head coach Kevin Stefanski against the Colts.

When the Browns are counted out, they fight harder. That's exactly what they did against the Ravens.

The Browns trailed Baltimore all game. Their largest deficit came in the third quarter off an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown, putting Baltimore ahead 24-9, a 15-point lead just after coming out for the second half.

Cleveland still hadn't scored a touchdown and Watson had left the field seconds before the end of the half after taking a hit, limping back to the locker room. After a rough first half of football from him, a strong second half didn't seem the most likely.

But the Browns fought.

Watson's second half was night and day. The quarterback was a perfect 14-for-14 in the second half with a touchdown to boot. His decision-making was stronger. His accuracy was there. He turned his performance around and helped his team.

"The guy's a dawg. We've known that for a long time. Kept on trying to tell y'all, once he hits his stride, he's going to be back to his previous ways of dominating the league," said defensive end Myles Garrett. "He's special."

But while he helped lead the charge offensively, Watson's team also helped him.

Whether it was Greg Newsome II's first career interception, which was a pick-six, the rush on the final drive from Jerome Ford that saw the entire team band together to shove him forward for 12 yards, or the game-winning 40-yard field goal by Hopkins, a redemption from his previously missed extra point that would have tied the game—the Browns refused to go down quietly.

Cleveland beat their divisional foe, 33-31. Despite missing starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones and despite Juan Thornhill and Denzel Ward being ruled out with injury. Despite it all, the Browns kept fighting and won.

"I know the type of team we have. They fought their butts back. It wasn't perfect, it wasn't pretty all the time. We can learn from those things, but really proud of the effort, really for 60 minutes," Stefanski said.

Around the building all season long, people in the organization have raved about how the Browns have maintained strong morale this season. Each week, the Browns move past a big win or a tough loss and give themselves a chance to win.

At 6-3 on the season, the Browns are right in the mix in the AFC North standings, tied with the Steelers' record and just one win apart from the Ravens. With a matchup with the Steelers at home next week and the Ravens taking on the Bengals next week as well, the standings could totally flip and the Browns could turn their ability to weave through adversity into true control over their division.

If they can continue finding ways to win games, which is what good teams do, the sky could be the limit.

For now, though, they'll enjoy their win—a comeback win that proves how hard they can all fight—and look to use the victory as momentum heading into another very important game with Pittsburgh coming to town.