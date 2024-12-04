Browns could face former kicker in upcoming AFC North game

CLEVELAND — A familiar face might be greeting the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati in a few short weeks when the team heads down to face the Bengals in Week 16.

While the Browns are gearing up to take on the Steelers this Sunday, there are other AFC North matchups looming as the regular season comes to an end, including that Bengals road matchup in three weeks.

On Wednesday, the Bengals were forced to make some roster moves, placing their kicker Evan McPherson on injured reserve with a groin injury. On IR, McPherson is required to miss at least four games, meaning he'll be sidelined for the matchup with the Browns.

The Bengals addressed their need for a kicker by hosting workouts with a few options at the position, and on Wednesday, signed one to the practice squad.

Cade York.

York, who the Browns drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rose to stardom in Cleveland after making a game-winning 58-yard field goal in Week 1 of the 2022 season to give the Browns their first season opener victory in 18 years.

Struggles soon came for York, who went on to miss multiple game-winners in 2022. In the 2023 preseason, York missed four field goal attempts, which ultimately saw the Browns cut him after trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.

After being released by the Browns, who were hopeful they could re-sign him to the practice squad, York opted for a fresh start with the Tennessee Titans, signing to their practice squad last season. York spent time with the Titans and Giants in 2023 before making a return to Cleveland this spring.

The Browns signed York to the roster in March, giving them a camp leg. Before the season started, the Browns traded York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick, the condition being York had to be on the roster for two games. Washington released York, who missed two field goals in their season opener, before the conditions were met, and the Browns did not receive the draft pick.

Now signed to the Bengals practice squad, York is likely to take over the starting job. If he kicks well enough, he could have that role in three weeks and go against his former team.

That will be determined over the next few weeks, but for now, a reunion is in line.