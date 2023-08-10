'Browns Countdown: Training Camp Special’ airs Thursday night on News 5

Join Jon Doss, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon from the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea to break down the latest news and notes from Browns Training Camp.

The show will feature an exclusive one on one with Camryn Justice and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura interviews Grant Delpit and Amari Cooper.

Plus, Carly Mascitti sits down with rookie tackle Dawand Jones after his dominating performance in the Hall of Fame game.

Tune into News 5 tonight at 7:00 pm.

