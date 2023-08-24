Browns cut QB Kellen Mond after strong preseason from Dorian Thompson-Robinson

BEREA, Ohio — With the deadline to cut the roster down to 53 fast approaching, the Browns made moves on Thursday, outlining the plan at quarterback depth with the season right around the corner.

The Browns cut quarterback Kellen Mond Thursday, a move that comes as no surprise after rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's preseason outings.

Mond, a 2021 third-round draft pick, joined the team via waivers at the start of last season.

This year, Mond was joined in competition by Browns' fifth-round draft pick Thompson-Robinson.

In the preseason, Mond was 32-for-55 with 297 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

In Thompson-Robinson's three games, he was 30-46 with 348 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

With Mond cut, he could be a practice squad candidate should he clear waivers—but it also paves the way for Thompson-Robinson to take the QB3 role and earn a spot on the 53 while he continues his development.

In addition to the quarterback news, the Browns also waived defensive end Charles Wiley. Wiley joined the team earlier this month.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.