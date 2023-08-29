Browns cut training camp, preseason standout WR Austin Watkins Jr.

BEREA, Ohio — Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the NFL deadline for teams to reduce their rosters down to 53 players, and the Browns have the daunting task of seeing some talent move on, if for nothing other than the lack of space. That will include wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr., a league source confirmed.

The Browns signed Watkins at the end of July, and he had been working hard since, making plays all through practice and forming connections with each quarterback he took the field with.

Watkins led the league in receiving yards this preseason and at one point led in receptions and touchdowns as well. He seemed like he was making a strong case to make the roster with his strong performances each week.

Unfortunately for Watkins, the Browns are limited on space in the receivers room and the roster in general—and Watkins will not be making the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Watkins, along with 18 other players, will find themselves off the Browns at the 4 p.m. deadline.

However, the players cut from the roster could return to the practice squad, should they clear waivers. If not, they could end up on new teams around the league, especially players who have stood out like Watkins.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.