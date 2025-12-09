Browns DE Alex Wright receives Ed Block Courage Award

Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright has been selected by his teammates as the Browns' 2025 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment, and community, qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts.

"I'm truly honored to receive the Ed Block Courage Award," Wright said. "I'm grateful for my teammates for recognizing me and pushing me every step of the way, and to our training staff for their constant support and guidance to help me get back on the field. Any strength people see in me comes from the support of my family, friends and my coaches at every level, and I'll continue to put in the work day in and day out that got me here."

A third-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wright has appeared in 46 games over four seasons in Cleveland, totaling 84 tackles, nine sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He recently signed a three-year extension with the team.

Wright's 2024 season ended abruptly when he suffered a triceps injury in Week 4 against the Raiders. Despite the setback, he remained engaged with the team throughout his recovery, continuing to work toward returning to the field.

During his time with the Browns, Wright has been active in Browns Give Back's efforts, participating in events such as Gym Class Takeover, which works with the Browns' Stay in the Game! Attendance Network to provide school-based activities that engage students and increase school attendance.

This summer, Wright hosted his annual youth football camp in his hometown of Elba, Alabama, to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Wright will be recognized as the Browns' Ed Block Courage Award recipient during Providence House's 30th Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 9, 2025, at 6 p.m.