Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney active for game against Commanders

Jadeveon Clowney
Eric Gay/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. Clowney sustained a concussion in the team's 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Dec. 17 and has been placed in league protocols. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn't return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney is being treated for a concussion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Jadeveon Clowney
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 11:58:49-05

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns are set to take on the Washington Commanders in their penultimate game of the season, and while the playoffs are out of the picture for the Browns, they'll still be playing to win and with their key players on the field—including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney entered Sunday's game listed as questionable, still waiting to be cleared from concussion protocol that sidelined him for last week's game against the New Orleans Saints and limited him in practice earlier in the week.

Before kickoff, Clowney was cleared and was listed as active for the game against the Commanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted earlier the week that no starters were expected to sit out despite no longer being in playoff contention, and that provevd true with the list of inactives announced before kickoff.

Here are the Browns inactives:

  • QB Kellen Mond
  • RB Demetric Felton Jr.
  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  • DT Ben Stille
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • T Chris Hubbard
  • DT Tommy Togiai

Here are the Commanders inactives:

  • QB Sam Howell
  • RB Antonio Gibson
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste
  • S Kam Curl
  • G Chris Paul
  • G Saahdiq Charles
  • DE James Smith-Williams

