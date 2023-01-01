Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney active for game against Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns are set to take on the Washington Commanders in their penultimate game of the season, and while the playoffs are out of the picture for the Browns, they'll still be playing to win and with their key players on the field—including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney entered Sunday's game listed as questionable, still waiting to be cleared from concussion protocol that sidelined him for last week's game against the New Orleans Saints and limited him in practice earlier in the week.

Before kickoff, Clowney was cleared and was listed as active for the game against the Commanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted earlier the week that no starters were expected to sit out despite no longer being in playoff contention, and that provevd true with the list of inactives announced before kickoff.

Here are the Browns inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Here are the Commanders inactives:



QB Sam Howell

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

G Chris Paul

G Saahdiq Charles

DE James Smith-Williams



Watch live and local news any time:

Don't Waste Your Money

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.