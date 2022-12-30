Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney questionable for game against Commanders

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have been preparing this week for their second-to-last game of the season against the Washington Commanders and while some players were in and out of practice, the team will enter the game relatively healthy.

On Friday, just one player was listed on the injury designation for Sunday's game—defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney had missed a game and the start of the week after suffering a concussion in the game against the Baltimore Ravens. After returning to practice on Wednesday, Clowney was sidelined again on Thursday with an illness, but returned again Friday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Clowney has yet to fully clear concussion protocol and it's not certain if he'll be able to play Sunday because the protocol process is so fluid.

Meanwhile, Jedrick Wills Jr. had been sidelined from practice with a back injury for the start of the week, returning to the fields on Friday. He was cleared from the injury report heading into Sunday's game.

No other players were listed on the injury designation, making the Browns relativly healthy entering the game.

The Browns are out of playoff contention but as many players have said, Sunday's game against the Commanders and the final game against the Steelers will be tests for them to see who is passionate about the game and takes improving seriously.

"This is a big test to see who loves this game as much as they say they do, number one. Number two, I know me, I know the tight end group, we’re going to give it our all—I know the whole team will," tight end David Njoku said. "I have no doubt that we’re going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell."

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

