Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney and TE Harrison Bryant questionable with injuries sustained during Jets game

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and tight end Harrison Bryant came out hot in the home opener against the New York Jets Sunday but went down with injuries in the second half of the game.

Bryant was hit hard on a block and was escorted to the medical tent after the play. Before his injury, he had three receptions for a total of 45 yards against the Jets.

Bryant was taken under further review and put into concussion protocol.

Clowney fell while attempting to tackle Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, and after the play he limped off the field to the sideline.

The Browns popped up the medical tent where Clowney was evaluated quickly. He then came out of the tent and limped around the sideline missing the next defensive series.

Clowney remained on the sideline for several minutes before being listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He then retreated into the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game late in the fourth quarter.

The defensive end headed back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Before leaving the game, Clowney had notched two tackles and a strip sack, recovering the fumble himself as well.

Earlier in the game, the Jets briefly lost one of their key offensive players after wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a hard hit when going up for a pass. He was sidelined for the drive but came back to the game not long after being evaluated.

The Jets also lost defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was listed as questionable to return with a foot injury.

