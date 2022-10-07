Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice ahead of Chargers game

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are a step closer to getting their strong pass rush back as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle on Sept. 18 against the New York Jets.

Clowney left the Jets game with an ankle injury and was unable to return, leaving the stadium in a medical boot. Since then, Clowney has been sidelined from practice.

On Thursday, Clowney said that he was easing back to activity to avoid aggravating the injury, wanting to take care of his body and come back at full strength. One day later, the defensive end was ready to give it a go, participating in individual and position group drills Friday morning.

"It's very tough to watch a team go out there and play without you no matter what's going on in the game. I just wanted to be out there with them and support them and give it my all out there with them. Just trying to get back so I can do that now," Clowney said Thursday.

The defensive end was clearly happy to be back with his team, dancing between drills, hugging and dapping up teammates as he worked.

I mean Jadeveon Clowney looks REALLY happy to be back. #Browns pic.twitter.com/moY1nQ4foG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 7, 2022



Having Clowney back on the field is a welcome sight for the Browns, who also saw defensive end Myles Garett return to the field on Wednesday after being sidelined with injuries sustained in a serious rollover crash.

With Clowney and Garrett getting closer to a return—and more impactfully, a return together—the Browns' strong pass rush that trickles back through the secondary with the effort they give when they're healthy is closer to a return as well.

The Browns will see how both Garrett and Clowney do in practice and decide if they're ready to return to the game setting on Sunday against the Chargers.

