Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney sent home after comments made in interview

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney may have played his last game in orange and brown after being sent home from the practice facilities Friday following comments made in an interview the day before.

Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about his future with the team, saying that he was "95% sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team after the offseason.

Following the interview, the Browns decided to send Clowney home, dismissing him from Friday's practice session.

While Clowney was taken out of practice, his status for the Browns final game on Sunday is undecided. If the discipline Clowney is facing extends into the team's travel, Clowney will be ruled out of the game.

Should Clowney miss Sunday's game, rookie defensive end Alex Wright is expected to see a larger role in his place.

Clowney is set to become a free agent at the end of the season after playing through a 1-year, $10 million contract this year.

The comments made in the interview were not the first incident of its nature. Sources familiar with the situation shared that he's had moments like that throughout his tenure with Cleveland that have been overlooked.

With one game left on the schedule and eyes set on establishing a successful 2023 season, Clowney's dismissal is a strong message to the young and new players on the team and a way to try and reestablish a functional and positive culture moving forward.

If Clowney is part of that culture remains to be seen, though, after the way his last week of practice with the team has gone, it does seem highly unlikely his future involves Cleveland.

