Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney surprise inactive against Chargers

LOS ANGELES — As they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns have announced their inactive players ahead of the 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

In a surprise announcement, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was listed among the inactives Sunday. Clowney did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned Friday in a limited role after being listed on the injury report with an elbow injury.

Takk McKinley will start in place of Clowney Sunday.

Here is the list of Browns inactive players:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

CB Greg Newsome II

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Tony Fields II

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

The Browns ruled out Wills, Newsome and Hubbard before Sunday's game.

Wills had not practiced all week. dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and was being monitored to see if he'd be able to play Sunday, but was ruled out Saturday afternoon.

Blake Hance is expected to start in place of Wills at left tackle.

Newsome is still dealing with a calf injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski knew early in the week Newsome was likely not ready to return this week. Hubbard has been dealing with a triceps injury and was officially ruled out on Friday.

Cornerback Greedy Williams, who started for the first time in his career against the Vikings, will get the start again against the Chargers in place of Newsome.

Defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee/ankle) and McKinley (ankle/knee), linebackers Fields (shoulder) and Malcolm Smith (abdomen), cornerbacks Troy Hill (toe) and Denzel Ward (neck), center JC Tretter (knee/back) and tight end David Njoku (knee) were all listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio will serve as the Browns Game Captain Sunday, honoring his 100th career start—all played in orange and brown.

Bitonio is just the fourth Browns player since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999 to achieve 100 career starts in the regular season, joining Joe Thomas, Orpheus Roye and Alex Mack.

Linebacker Anthony Walker, who was actitvated from the injured reserve list this week after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, will return to the field, getting the start at middle linebacker (MIKE).

Here are the Chargers inactives for Sunday:

QB Easton Stick

RB Justin Jackson

DB Trey Marshall

OL Brenden Jaimes

TE Tre' McKitty

The Chargers listed Jackson as doubtful on the injury report Friday with a groin injury and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as questionable with a shoulder injury.

