Browns DE Jared Verse wants to 'make Pittsburgh ours' as team prepares for game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jared Verse has shown he's not afraid to talk a little trash, and after his Week 4 postgame comments resurfaced, he's not backing down from the Steelers' threats as Cleveland looks for its first regular-season win in Pittsburgh since 2003.

After the Browns' 27-24 victory over the Steelers in their first meeting this season, Verse had some strong words in the locker room.

"I was telling them like, they were talking crazy. I'm like, y'all double-teaming, y'all sliding, y'all garbage. I was talking crazy, too. I don't got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty and that does too much extra **** after the game," Verse said on Oct. 1.

Those comments resurfaced this week when Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. Heyward was asked about what Verse had to say, and to no surprise, they drew a reaction from the Steelers.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said on Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game. Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say."

Heyward also added a bit of a taunt to Verse and the Browns.

“The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way. But those are words that were said and they will be addressed," he said on the show.

Verse was asked about those comments on Thursday, and he didn't back down.

"I'm the same as I always have been. I'm just going in there ready to dominate. Obviously, I've been waiting for this one for a good little bit, but the whole bulletin board material and things like that, I'm just ready to go put them hands on them. I'm just going to keep it simple like that," Verse said. "I'm not worried about Cam. I'm not worried about their O-line. I'm not worried about nobody they got on their team. We're out there to go dominate. About to make Pittsburgh ours on Sunday."

This is a new iteration of the Browns-Steelers rivalry. Verse is new to it, after being traded here this offseason, as are the rookies getting their first taste of what the animosity between the two franchises can feel like.

Browns not worried about past but aim to snap 22-game regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh:

Browns not worried about past but aim to snap 22-game regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh

"I just learned that Steelers fans do not like Browns fans. I know that this is a rivalry that has been going on for years and years and years. I'm just trying to do anything to put the Browns up," said rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion.

His fellow rookie receiver, Denzel Boston, is also learning plenty about the rivalry, although he's doing his best not to think too much about it and instead focus on getting another win.

"I've seen that it clearly means a lot. I mean, I think I had a conversation yesterday where they were saying I think we lost 22 times in a row over there or something like that, which we're not paying attention to any of those stats going into the game. We're just going to go out there and play our best football. But I could tell it's huge for the city of Cleveland; that's for sure," Boston said.

When the Browns and Steelers meet up inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, there will likely be no love lost between the two teams. And amid all the storylines surrounding the matchup, it could still be a good, competitive football game.

"I've played there once, but I think it's an environment that loves football and anytime you get a divisional game like this, you're looking forward to go play," said linebacker Carson Schwesinger.