Browns DE Myles Garrett donates Taco Bell campaign earnings to Boys and Girls Clubs of NEO

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Myles Garrett enjoys giving back to the community. Part of that is fueled by his family and making them proud. On Tuesday, his parents got to see it first hand as he treated a group of local kids with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to lunch, a meet and greet and a special donation.

Garrett recently joined Cleveland Taco Bell's $2 million dollar donation campaign, created to provide the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio with funding to maintain operations and expand programming across the area. He's featured in the branding for the new Browns Feast Box, but any sponsorship money won't be going into his pocket—he's donating all of his spokesperson earnings directly to the Clubs.

"This is the result of an amazing partnership that the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio has with Taco Bell and Myles Garrett," said Erin Turner, regional director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. "This money is going to have a tremendous impact on youth across northeast Ohio at the Boys & Girls Clubs...the money that we raise all goes towards the programming and support of all the things that we have to offer. "

But donating money is just where Garrett begins. He also tries to get himself into the community.

So on Tuesday afternoon, Garrett, accompanied by his parents, met kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio at Taco Bell in Rocky River, providing them each one of the Browns Fest Boxes before spending some time with them.

Garrett took pictures, signed autographs, and even held a Q&A with the kids. One young boy handed Garrett his cell phone and asked him to talk to his grandpa, which Garrett happily did.

The day was something Garrett was excited to be a part of, like all of the charity events he hosts and participates in.

"It's awesome, the positive energy and the excitement on their faces. It's very uplifting. And I love being here with them and being able to smile on their faces and just, you know, enjoying the scene and the atmosphere," Garrett said. "I want them to know that not only do they have people around them who are trying to help them and provide them a space and opportunity to do great things. But now I'm also doing what I can to be a part of their lives and help them become the things they want to be."

Tuesday's event was particularly special for Garrett with his parents in attendance. The defensive end said that his family keeps him grounded and helps him in his charitable endeavors, so to have them at the lunch was something he really appreciated.

"Having them be here and be able to take part in something like this, it's always special. But when you have someone like me who's like a positive influence on all those kids and then I have my influences, my idols, and my role models there for me it speaks to that," Garrett said.

Garrett's contributions will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio's 47 clubs in five counties that provide programs for around 2,000 children ages 6 to 18.

It's so small and simple but this moment really highlights #Browns Myles Garrett's demeanor.



A little boy at Myles' event had food on his face while in line to get an autograph. Myles, listening to the boy, casually wipes his face without skipping a beat in their conversation. pic.twitter.com/i7yMLV4JXY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 26, 2022

