Browns DE Myles Garrett, LB Carson Schwesinger named finalist for prestigous awards

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns' defense was a bright spot amid a season full of struggles, and two of the unit's stars are up for a couple of the NFL's most prestigious honors. Defensive end Myles Garrett has been named a finalist for the 2025 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, while linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been named a finalist for the 2025 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 and now looks for his second win as a finalist. This season, Garrett was disruptive as ever against opposing offenses and amid a number of franchise records and accomplishments on the field this season, his most notable was earning the title of Sack King. Garrett notched his 23rd sack of the season in the fourth quarter of the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. The sack set Garrett apart as the NFL single-season sack leader, breaking the record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021.

The Browns' star pass rusher also led the league in tackles for loss with 33 to go alongside his 39 QB hits, 60 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Garrett is up for the award against Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Broncos' linebacker Nik Bonitto, Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Packers' pass rusher Micah Parsons.

As for Schwesinger, the rookie entered the league with a bang, not only a Day 1 starter for the Browns, but their green dot on defense, leading the communication of defensive play calls all season long.

Schwesinger notched an impressive 156 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hits with 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions. He earned the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month Award in November, leading rookie with several of his stat lines.

The Browns standout rookie is up for the award against Giants' linebacker Abdul Carter, Seahawks' safety Nick Emmanwori, Falcons' defensive end James Pearce Jr. and Falcons' safety Xavier Watts.

Garrett and Schwesinger will each learn if they're winners during the award presentation at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.