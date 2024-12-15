Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game and returns after sustaining eye injury against Chiefs

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett looked like he might have sustained a serious injury Sunday against the Chiefs but was able to get back in the game a short time later.

In the first half of Sunday's game, Garrett was rushing toward quarterback Patrick Mahomes, working around defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu when he took a hand to his facemask. After his head turned, Garrett fell to the ground, writhing in apparent pain.

Trainers came onto the field to check on Garrett, who remained down, covering his face with a towel.

Garrett walked back into the locker room to be evaluated and was listed as questionable to return with an eye injury.

Before the half was over, Garrett was able to return to the game, his eye appearing to be red but not injured enough to keep him out any longer.