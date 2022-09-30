Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable against Falcons less than a week after car crash

BEREA, Ohio — As the Browns prepare to travel to Atlanta for their Sunday matchup against the Falcons, they'll be waiting to see how defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney continue to progress through injuries before determining if they'll play or not.

Garrett was involved in a single-car crash Monday after practice. The car flipped several times and he and a passenger were transported to nearby hospitals. Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, as well as numerous lacerations from the crash.

"I'm feeling a lot better. I'm glad that everything worked out in a positive light. My passenger made it out, we're both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed with another day," Garrett said. "I'd like to thank the Ohio Highway Patrol, I'd like to thank the Medina County Sheriff's Office, I'd like to thank all the first responders that were able to get to me and my passenger and came so quickly and help us get the medical attention that we needed."

On Wednesday, the next day the Browns held practice, Garrett stayed home to rest but was expected back in the facility Thursday morning. While he rejoined the team, Garrett did not practice Thursday.

"This morning I woke up sore, yesterday I woke up pretty fresh and right now I feel pretty loose. The treatment's been going very well for me, I've been doing stuff at home and here at the facility. It's gone up and down but I feel a lot better than I have," Garrett said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Garrett will be monitored today and tomorrow and then they'll make a decision on if he'll play.

"Want to use the next 24 hours to see how he continues to respond to treatment and those type of things and then make an appropriate decision on him, on the rest of the guys," Stefanski said. "With him, with JD, want to make sure we've got all the information before we make a decision."

That decision will ultimately come down to the trainers and team medical staff. If it were up to Garrett, however, there'd be no question that we'd see him on the field Sunday.

"That's up to the training staff and the coaches. If it were up to me, I would love to go. That's just my competitive spirit and my nature. Physically we have to assess that going up to the game, today, tomorrow, and on Sunday. But that's just a decision we'll make closer to game time," Garrett said.

While Garrett is healing physically from the crash, emotionally he said he's been thinking about the situation a lot and though much of it is a blur—he's been able to reflect greatly on what happened.

"Just flashes. It was a blur. A lot of things happened very quickly, so I don’t remember much that happened," Garrett said. “I think this will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

Garrett did not participate in practice Friday, nor did defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who is also listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Clowney is dealing with an ankle injury that took him out of the game against the Jets and has sidelined him since.

Stefanski said they'll take a similar approach with Clowney as they are with Garrett, monitoring him over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, also sat out of Friday's practice. He's been ruled out of Sunday's game. Tommy Togiai will start in his place, Stefanski announced.

With the injuries to the defensive line, rookie defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas may find themselves in larger roles this week against the Falcons.

Wright said he's been preparing for this moment for some time and isn't letting himself feel any extra pressure.

"It's just the next step. I mean, I just look at it as another game, the next game. That's the most important thing right now, just take it day by day. Just work hard and take care of yourself," Wright said Wednesday. "Just accepting the challenge. That's what I've been doing since I was in high school. I mean, I don't have no problem with that. You just going to take it head-on, accept the challenge, defeat the challenge and, you know, advance on to the next one. For now, we're just going to take it slow."

As for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is working through a groin strain sustained in the Thursday night game, he practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and was back on Friday. He is still waiting to see if he'll play Sunday, but he's progressing well each day.

The Browns are looking to keep the momentum alive from their Thursday night win over the Steelers despite the long week in between and all of the injuries that they're facing as they take on the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

An updated injury report will be announced before that time.

