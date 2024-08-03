Browns DE Myles Garrett ranked No. 5 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2024

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is coming off a season that saw him win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was recently rated the top edge rush in Madden 25 with a 98 overall rating. Now, he nears the top of another list—ranked in the top 10 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024.

Garrett was ranked No. 5 on the list of 100 best players, as voted by his peers around the league. Last year, Garrett landed at No. 20 on the list.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year recorded 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 42 total tackles last season, with 17 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. Garrett is the only active player in the NFL with 10 or more sacks in each of the last six seasons and is just the seventh player ever to record such a stat.

The only other Browns player to make the Top 100 list this season was wide receiver Amari Cooper, who came in at No. 70.

