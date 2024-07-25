Browns WR Amari Cooper ranked No. 70 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2024

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Amari Cooper just reached an agreement on a contract restructure that ended a holdout just before training camp begins. Cooper was looking for, and got, better compensation after an impressive season—a season that has landed him on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024.

Cooper was ranked No. 70 on the list of 100 best players, as voted by his peers around the league. Last year, Cooper was not ranked.

Last year, Cooper notched 1,250 receiving yards through a carousel of quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker. He broke the Browns franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game when he caught 265 against the Houston Texans last year.

Cooper has been an incredibly reliable and talent-loaded offensive weapon for the Browns and is set to do the same—if not more—in 2024 with a healthy Watson under center.

The Top 100 Players of 2024 continues through Aug. 2 when the top 10 players are announced on NFL Network at 8 p.m. In the meantime, there will likely be more Browns players appearing on the list as they inch toward the player voted No. 1 in the league.