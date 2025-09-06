Browns DE Myles Garrett returns to practice after being held out with injury

BEREA, Ohio — After being held out of Thursday's practice with a hip injury, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back to practice Friday, business as usual for the team's star pass rusher.

On Thursday, Garrett was not accounted for during the portion of practice open to the media, but the reason was not clear at that time. Garrett, like other veteran players, often gets scheduled rest days where he doesn't practice. That afternoon, Garrett appeared on the Browns' injury/participation report as a "did not participate in practice" with the hip injury.

There wasn't too much concern from the Browns about Garrett's injury being serious or the potential for it to put him in question for Sunday's game, and on Friday, Garrett was back in the mix.

During the portion of practice open to the media, Garrett was seen running through individual drills with the rest of the defensive line.

The Browns open the season Sunday afternoon inside Huntington Bank Field as they host the Cincinnati Bengals for a 1 p.m. kickoff.