Browns DE Myles Garrett returns to practice after rollover car crash

BEREA, Ohio — Just over a week after Myles Garrett was in a rollover car crash that left him with a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and cuts and bruises on his body, the Browns star defensive end returned to practice Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett was sidelined from practice last week, but returned to the facilities after missing a single day following the crash. While he didn't practice, he wasn't immediately ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He wanted to play, but after monitoring him, the team decided to be safe and rest him.

Ruled out of the game on Saturday, Garrett didn't make the trip to Georgia with his team, staying home to continue rest and rehab.

On the Browns first day of practice following the game, however, Garrett was back in action, albeit limited.

Having Garrett ramping back up his activities is a welcome sight for the Browns, who clearly noticed his absence on Sunday, as well as Jadeveon Clowney, who also missed Sunday's game.

“We missed them. It’s supposed to be next man up. They’re two great players, been All-Pros, Pro Bowls, all-world players so of course we’re going to miss them but young guys gotta step up," said safety Grant Delpit.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski shared similar sentiments, noting that losing that caliber of talent at the same time would be a hit to any team.

"I think every coach wants great players out there, and you're always asking the general manager, ‘Hey, give me more great players’ – it makes you a better coach. With those two players in particular, they are both really physical football players, and I think it shows in the run and in the pass," Stefanski said. "When you're playing run defense and you're knocking people back and you're setting the edge and sometimes you're setting the edge so that somebody else can make the play. I think both of those guys are adept at that.”

While Garrett back at practice was a nice return for the Browns, Clowney remained sidelined at practice with the ankle injury he sustained in Week 2. However, Stefanski is hopeful that Clowney returns to practice this week.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

