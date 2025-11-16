Browns DE Myles Garrett sets another record in game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continues racking up the accolades as the season continues, and on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, he added another to his resume.

In the first quarter of the game, with the Ravens in the red zone and pushing toward the end zone, Garrett slowed Baltimore by sacking Lamar Jackson on third-and-goal to force a field goal.

While Garrett's sack helped the team avoid a Ravens touchdown, it also put him in the record books once again.

It was Garrett's 12th sack of the season, making him the first player since 1982 to record 12 sacks in six straight seasons.

The record was previously held by NFL great Lawrence Taylor, who had five straight seasons with 12 sacks.

Garrett went on to sack Jackson again in the second quarter, moving up to 13 sacks on the year. That sack marked the most from a Browns player through the first 10 games of a season, matching his own record of 13 set in 2023. It also broke a tie with Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only player in NFL history with five straight seasons with at least 13 sacks.

In each game Garrett plays, he continues making a case for a second Defensive Player of the Year Award. Sunday's first half looks to rival his Week 8 performance against the Patriots, where he notched five sacks.