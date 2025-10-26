Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns DE Myles Garrett sets NFL record in game against Patriots

Myles Garrett
Terrance Williams/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Myles Garrett
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has plenty of accolades to boast about, and on Sunday against the New England Patriots, he added his name to the record books once again.

In the opening drive of the game, Garrett broke through the Patriots' offensive line to take down quarterback Drake Maye. The sack was Garrett's sixth of the season and secured him a place in NFL history.

It was also sack number 108.5 in Garrett's career, and at 29 years old, it marked the most career sacks for a player under the age of 30, surpassing NFL great Reggie White, who set the record with 108.

Garrett was asked about the potential to pass White after Friday's practice, and with his 30th birthday approaching in December, joked, “I better hurry up then.”

Wasting no time, Garrett broke the record in the first few minutes of Sunday's game, and with several weeks before his birthday, he'll look to make the record even harder for someone else to break in the future.

