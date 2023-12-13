Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo could miss rest of season with pectoral injury

BEREA, Ohio — The hits keep coming for the Cleveland Browns, who have suffered a string of injuries this season. Right now 14 players have been placed on the team's injured reserve list, practice squad injured reserve, non-football illness or non-football injury list.

There's another who could join them after defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo is monitored for a pectoral injury that a league source said could end his season.

Okoronkwo joined the Browns in March, signing a three-year deal with the team as a free agent.

The defensive end has played in 13 games for the Browns this season, becoming an integral part of the defensive line rotation. This season, Okoronkwo has recorded five sacks, 11 QB hits, 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

On Sunday against the Jaguars, Okoronkwo left the game twice with injury. He was diagnosed with a groin injury initially, but later in the game sustained a pectoral injury.

Okoronkwo has not yet been placed on injured reserve but is a candidate to miss at least four games, which would end his regular season—and possibly beyond.

The Browns have 14 players sidelined this season:



Jack Conklin

Nick Chubb

Grant Delpit

Jakeem Grant

Maurice Hurst II

Dawand Jones

Rodney McLeod Jr.

Jacob Phillips

Deshaun Watson

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Dawson Deaton

Drew Forbes

Michael Woods II

Ty Nsekhe

