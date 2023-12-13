Browns place S Grant Delpit on IR with groin injury, could return for playoffs

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns lost yet another player to injury this week after seeing two starting offensive tackles and a defensive tackle placed on injured reserve—as the team placed safety Grant Delpit on IR.

Delpit sustained a groin injury during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The diagnosis of that injury left the Browns to place Delpit on IR, mandating he misses at least four games.

The Browns only have four games left on the regular season schedule, meaning Delpit's regular season has come to an end. However, the safety could return after four weeks for the playoffs should the Browns continue to a postseason run.

The safety had just signed a three-year, $36 million extension with the Browns, agreeing to terms ahead of Sunday's game.

RELATED: Browns agree to contract extension with S Grant Delpit

Delpit has developed into a strong defensive asset for the Browns over his first three seasons in the league. Starting in 35 of the 44 games he's played, Delpit has recorded six interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and four QB hits with 245 tackles, 13 for loss.

This season, Delpit has started in all 12 games the Browns have played, notching one interception, a fumble recovery and a half sack.

Delpit's injury is another brutal blow to the Browns roster. The team had placed offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones on IR with season-ending knee injuries this week. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II was also placed on IR this week after sustaining a pectoral injury in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Browns are confident in the next man up mentality they've embraced all season long and believe the players called up in Delpit's place, like rookie safety Ronnie Hickman Jr., can continue to get the job done.

"Teams always say 'next man up,' but who actually truly believes in the next man up? We actually believe in our guys, as you can see. When Ronnie was out there playing, [D'Anthony] Bell was out there playing, we didn't change the scheme. We're not going to run something else just to cater to them. No, they're ball players as well. So we trust in our guys. I think that's the biggest difference," said cornerback Greg Newsome II.

After the Delpit roster move, the Browns signed S Duron Harmon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed T Joey Fisher to the practice squad.

The Browns safety room currently consists of Harmon, Bell, Hickman and Juan Thornhill, who missed Sunday's game after tweaking his calf in pregame warmups.

RELATED:

T Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst II placed on injured reserve; DE Sam Kamara signed to active roster

Browns out both starting tackles after LT Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out for remainder of season