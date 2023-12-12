T Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst II placed on injured reserve; DE Sam Kamara signed to active roster

The injuries continue. The Browns have placed T Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst II on the injured reserve list Tuesday.

Jones, the Browns' fourth-round pick this year, was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars on Saturday with a knee injury.

The team moved DE Sam Kamara to the active roster and signed QB P.J. Walker to the practice squad.

Walker has started for the team twice this season and appeared in six games. He's recorded 674 throwing yards with one touchdown.