Browns out both starting tackles after LT Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out for remainder of season

BEREA, Ohio — In the span of two days, the Browns have announced both of their starting offensive tackles will miss the remainder of the season, the latest being left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills has been on the injured reserve list since Nov. 7 with a knee injury he sustained against the Arizona Cardinals.

But a week after he became eligible to have his practice window opened and return from IR, his status for the remainder of the season shifted following a procedure on his injured knee.

On Tuesday, Wills underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, performed by Team Head Physician James Voos, MD.

The procedure was a success but will cause the starting left tackle to miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Wills' injury update comes just one day after the Browns announced starting right tackle, rookie Dawand Jones, would be out the remainder of the season with a knee injury as well.

Jones suffered a torn MCL that will require surgery to repair. While it's less serious than an ACL injury, Jones will miss the rest of the season recovering. Like Wills, Jones is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

The injuries to the Browns have been brutal this season, especially to the offense, which has seen starting tackle Jack Conklin, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson all suffer season-ending injuries.

