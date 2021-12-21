Browns DE Takk McKinley out for season with torn Achilles

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley's season is over after an injury he sustained Monday evening in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a league source.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, McKinley appeared to grab at his ankle after a play and trainers immediately took the field.

The team called the medical cart out and McKinley was helped on, taken off the field into the locker room for further evaluation.

As he was carted off, tears could be seen streaming down McKinley's face. Minutes later, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was the acting head coach Monday night with Kevin Stefanski out with COVID-19, said that McKinley would undergo further evaluation Monday night and Tuesday morning.

After MRIs were conducted on his ankle, McKinley was diagnosed with a torn Achilles.

The injury was a brutal blow to the team on an already tough night that saw 22 players sidelined with COVID-19. When the injury happened, McKinley's teammates consoled him before he left the field.

"I told him to be optimistic. That we love him and we're here for him and just keep his head up," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "I know he was hurting, physically and mentally, and just wanted him to know we got his back. Whether it's in the game, whatever he needs we're there for him."

McKinley agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns in March.

Selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, McKinley has struggled with injuries over the course of his career and played in just four games with Atlanta before being released.

McKinley was claimed by the Bengals and then the 49ers in November 2020, but was unable to pass physicals due to a lingering groin injury. He was later claimed by the Raiders and placed on injured reserve, and although he was able to practice with the team in December, he was not activated from IR.

The latest injury comes after a season where McKinley has recorded 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

RELATED: A Browns Brotherhood: How Takk McKinley was embraced while away from team on personal leave

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.