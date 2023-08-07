Browns dealing with multiple injuries stemming from training camp, HOF Game

BEREA, Ohio — Practice sessions through training camp have been steadily ramping up—but with that ramp-up and with one preseason game in the books, the injuries have also started to increase.

Most significantly, the Browns are dealing with injuries to two of their defensive ends: Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas.

Both players are expected to miss time, each dealing with knee injuries. One of the injuries occurred Thursday night in the Browns Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets, the other happened at practice leading into the game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not clarify who was injured when but said that he expects them to both be back this season.

"Injuries are our least favorite part about this game. Those guys will both be back, but they're going to have to deal with these injuries, and we'll support them as they do," Stefanski said.

During Monday's practice session in Berea, as the team trudged through the wet fields in a rainy outdoor practice, two other players joined those dealing with injuries.

Offensive lineman Drew Forbes was carted off the field at practice Monday with a back injury. Running back Jerome Ford left the field with trainers and it was later specified he suffered a hamstring injury. The severity of both Forbe's and Ford's injuries is unknown at this time.

There was some good news on the injury update front for the Browns on Monday, however.

Wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant and linebacker Sione Takitaki participated in team drills for the first time this season. Grant has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in training camp last year and sidelined him for the season. Taktaki has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained in last season's game against the Houston Texans.

Grant was involved in several 11-on-11 drills as a receiver Monday. He also returned a kick, inching back to full-go.

Good news: #Browns WR and return specialist Jakeem Grant, who has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles, is back participating in team drills today. pic.twitter.com/IuklZldukv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2023

As for Takitaki, his return saw him make an interception in the end zone as the team practiced red zone work.

#Brown LB Sione Takitaki, who is back to team drills after rehabbing a torn ACL, gets an end zone interception. pic.twitter.com/SOEMxYPvgr — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2023

